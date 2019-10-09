See where a truck crashed into a south Lincoln Chick-fil-A and a shooting followed on Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A to reopen

The Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions will reopen Thursday morning with drive-thru service only.

In a Facebook post, franchisees Charlie and Dawn Colon thanked those who have reached out since Tuesday's incident.

"The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and quite humbling. We love serving you, we love our community, we simply love what we do."