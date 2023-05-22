'A constant battle' — Lincoln police agencies show signs of progress in diversifying ranks

In October 2020, three of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department's 26 sworn officers were officers of color, including one Hispanic patrolman and two Black officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol fared even worse, with six Black troopers and seven Hispanic troopers on a force of 434 sworn law enforcement agents.

On a force of 82 sworn deputies, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office employed three deputies of color.

And 1.7% of Lincoln Police Department officers were Black, while another 4.2% were Hispanic — a partial reflection of the community, but not a complete one.

“If I were to give ourselves a grade, we’re definitely not getting an A,” Lincoln Police's Jason Stille said then. “We need to do better. We have definite room to grow.”

Facing calls for reform in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, local police officials vowed to do better while lamenting the challenges of recruiting anyone — much less people of color — to an increasingly unpopular profession.

Nearly three years after Floyd's murder and the racial reckoning that followed, the four major law enforcement agencies that police parts of Lincoln largely tout more racially diverse ranks than they did in 2020, but those forces have shrunk while agencies struggle to recruit Black law enforcement officers at the same pace as other races, according to recent staffing data.

“When you talk about diversity in law enforcement, we’re never gonna arrive," said Col. John Bolduc, head of the Nebraska State Patrol. "We’re never gonna sit back and say, ‘OK, we’ve done that.’ It’s constantly gonna be a work.

“(But) right now, recruiting anybody is a challenge. So we’re really working hard to get quality men and women into law enforcement and into our agency specifically. There’s a lot of headwinds that we’re facing.”

The four agencies — including the State Patrol, UNLPD, the sheriff's office and Lincoln Police Department — have launched various new recruiting strategies over the past three years, and three of the four agencies employ more officers of color now than they did in 2020.

But three of the four agencies also employ fewer sworn officers in general than they did three years ago — a reflection of the tough recruiting market that local law enforcement leaders pinned to various degrees on Nebraska's economy, a rash of retirements and the profession's self-inflicted hits to its reputation, which some leaders, including Bolduc, suggested had been overrepresented in the media.

The increased focus on diversity coupled with a shrinking crop of qualified candidates have forced Nebraska law enforcement agencies to strike their own balance between recruiting officers of color and recruiting officers at all.

“We just have to keep our eye on the ball. And not sacrifice — it’s not an either-or situation. It’s kind of an either-and," Bolduc said. "It’s like, we have to recruit numbers, but we have to be intentional about diversity.

"We can do both at the same time. I’m convinced of that. And I think our results are proving that."

That balance, though, looks different for each agency.

Sheriff Terry Wagner, who has been the top law enforcement official in Lancaster County since 1994, described his priority list differently.

“Our priority is just to get bodies in the door," he said. "It would be nice to have minority applicants — and we have had some — and then once we get them in the door, they’ve got to test, they’ve got to pass the test, they’ve got to qualify — they’ve got to be a qualified applicant, so there are a lot of factors involved.”

A diversifying field

In the years since 2020, three local police agencies — with Wagner's sheriff's office being the exception — have increased the number of minority officers in their ranks in gains that have largely been made through hiring Hispanic and Asian recruits, according to agency staffing data.

The State Patrol — which in 2020 employed 17 troopers of color on a force of 434 troopers — now employs 23 troopers of color despite a slimmer staff of 415 total, according to data provided by the patrol. Fourteen percent of the agency's recruits since 2020 have been from racial minority groups.

“So we’re improving," Bolduc said. "But we still have work to do.”

The colonel attributed his agency's modest gains to an initiative introduced in 2021 that provided a 2.5% pay bump for bilingual troopers that Bolduc said has helped the patrol recruit Hispanic troopers in particular.

The results have been tangible. The State Patrol has added four Hispanic troopers to its ranks since 2020, when the agency employed seven Hispanic troopers — a 57% increase in less than three full years.

For Bolduc, the addition of four troopers is both a point of pride and shame. But he hopes the upward momentum is self-fulfilling.

“We hired our first Hispanic female I think four years ago," he said. "I mean, we’ve been around for 85 years, and the fact that we only just hired our first Hispanic female is disappointing, but we’ve hired several since then.

"So who better to recruit Hispanic females than a Hispanic female trooper? Who better to recruit Black troopers than a Black trooper?”

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

In Lincoln — where about 83% of residents are white, 4% are Black, 4.6% are Asian and 8% are Hispanic or Latinx — progress has charted a similar path.

The Lincoln Police Department has added seven officers of color to its ranks over the past three years, a feat that has come despite recruitment and retention challenges that have left the agency increasingly reliant on overtime and 30 officers short of its authorized strength.

The department has made most of its gains in diversity through the hiring of four Asian officers and the addition of five mixed-race officers, according to department data. It's unclear if all five of the mixed-race officers have been hired since 2020 or if some were previously counted as one race.

In 2020, minority officers accounted for 7.8% of the department's sworn workforce. Now, officers of color represent 10.4% of LPD's ranks.

“But you should never rest on that," Police Chief Teresa Ewins said. "Because it’s not about whether … the media’s gonna ask me questions. It’s about how diverse of a department we should be. And the sky is the limit.

"We need to represent the communities that live here, and I think that’s exactly what we’re trying to do. So as much as I’d like to say, ‘This is great. We’re being successful in recruitment.’ I also want to — there is no limit.”

Across the hall at Lincoln's Hall of Justice — the downtown building LPD shares with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office — signs of progress are harder to find.

The sheriff's office, which touts a force of 82 sworn deputies, employs the same number of minority deputies now as it did in 2020: three.

"It’s a constant battle; it really is," Wagner said. "It’s something that we are constantly aware of; it’s something that we try to make inroads of and, once we get them in the door here to apply, they’ve got to show up to tests, they’ve got to pass the tests, they have to pass the background — everybody does."

The sheriff's office has contracted with a marketing firm over the past two years in an effort to boost recruiting, but that effort is not specifically focused on recruiting deputies of color, Wagner said.

But he said he hopes that applicants of color know there's a place for them at his agency, which is more than 96% white.

"I would like to think any minority applicant would know that they’ve got as good a chance at becoming a Lancaster County deputy sheriff as anybody else, and they do," he added. "As long as they’re a qualified applicant and they pass and meet standards, they’ve got as good a shot as anybody."

“And when they get sworn in, they’re a Lancaster County deputy sheriff. It doesn’t matter whether they’re white, purple, blue or Black. It’s — we’re glad to have them.”

UNLPD employs two more officers of color than it did in 2020, a modest increase, but one that represents nearly 8% of the department's sworn staff of 26.

Five of the agency's sworn officers are members of racial minority groups, a cohort that includes Police Chief Hassan Ramzah, who is Black, and who said that matching the racial makeup of the university is an organizational goal for his department, but not one that will be easy to meet.

"And so I always say that’s a work in progress. Because there’s — right now, across the country, there are a number of departments that are struggling with finding applicants and qualified police officers to join agencies.

“In Nebraska, it’s no different.”

'It’s like whack-a-mole'

UNL's police department is the only Lincoln-based law enforcement agency that hasn't unintentionally downsized over the past three years as recruiting challenges and a rash of retirements have combined to create a "perfectly bad" recipe for growth in law enforcement, said Bolduc, who has led the State Patrol since 2017.

The State Patrol has 19 fewer troopers now than it did in 2020.

The county sheriff's office has two fewer deputies than it did then and is four deputies short of its hiring capacity.

The Lincoln Police Department has 20 fewer officers than it did in 2020 and is 30 short of its authorized strength.

And UNLPD is stuck at 26 sworn offices — exactly where it was in October 2020, but five short of full capacity.

The shortfall of qualified candidates has left police leaders trying to balance the importance of employing a diverse workforce and employing a full workforce.

“When it comes down to filling spots, they would rather fill the spot," said Connie Morris, a criminal justice professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice who spent 25 years as a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before retiring in 2015.

But neither filling police forces to capacity nor meeting desired diversity goals have seemed possible for any local agency.

The result has been a juggling act of sorts of local law enforcement leaders, reallocating investigators from specialized units to keep up with call-for-service demand and, in the case of Lancaster County, utilizing court security staff to fill shifts.

"It’s like whack-a-mole," Wagner said. "It really is.”

And though most local agencies have found success in adding Hispanic, Asian and mixed-raced officers, they have struggled to hire Black officers in particular.

The State Patrol has added one Black trooper in the past three years. The Lincoln Police Department is down to three Black officers from six in 2020.

UNLPD has remained steady, with two Black officers among its ranks. And the sheriff's office employs one fewer Black deputy than the two it had on its payroll in 2020.

"One in a white department is kind of a lonely place," said Morris, the criminal justice professor.

Law enforcement's inability to recruit Black officers in particular is an effect that, for some leaders, lacks an articulated cause.

Bolduc acknowledged that the profession "has been our own worst enemy in some cases" but pinned much of the blame on the intense focus on such cases in the media, as well as the "negative rhetoric" surrounding policing hurled from pundits and politicians.

For Ramzah, the cause is mostly rooted in the demographics of Nebraska, where only 5.3% of residents are Black.

“There’s just too few candidates to choose from," he said. "Understanding the ‘whys’ is really, really hard."

Wagner, meanwhile, placed much of the blame on the Black community itself:

"Well, you know I’ve told minority community leaders that they need to be more supportive of members of their community that enter a traditionally white profession," he said. "What I’ve seen in the past are minority members of our agency are ostracized by their communities. So it makes it real difficult for them.”

But for Ewins, who has led Lincoln's police department since September 2021 after 25 years in the San Francisco Police Department, the rationale is so obvious it hardly needs to be spoken, she said.

"I mean, do I really need to say it? I mean, it is — and I’ve actually said it before — it is difficult to (recruit) because the Black community does not trust law enforcement. And we need to build that trust," she said, before referring to the February police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee — the latest high-profile incident in a growing list of such killings.

"And so it’s really, unfortunately, that simple, is that once again we have to mend that relationship because of what people see on TV and what the reality is in some places.

"It’s just not Lincoln.”