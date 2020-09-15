90-year-old man scared off thieves who tried to get inside his rural Lincoln home, sheriff says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 90-year-old man scared off thieves who woke him trying to get into his rural Lincoln home Monday night, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said sometime between 8:15 and 9 p.m. the thieves entered an unlocked Quonset at a property northwest of town on Fletcher Avenue and stole about $1,150 in tools.

They then tried to get into the home on the property by using rocks to break a window. The noise woke the man inside, who was able to scare them off and call 911.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.