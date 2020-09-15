90-year-old man scared off thieves who tried to get inside his rural Lincoln home, sheriff says

×
A 90-year-old man scared off thieves who woke him trying to get into his rural Lincoln home Monday night, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
He said sometime between 8:15 and 9 p.m. the thieves entered an unlocked Quonset at a property northwest of town on Fletcher Avenue and stole about $1,150 in tools.
They then tried to get into the home on the property by using rocks to break a window. The noise woke the man inside, who was able to scare them off and call 911.
Deputies are continuing to investigate.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
