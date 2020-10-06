88-year-old Lincoln man's claim to conceal-carry stops robbery attempt

An 88-year-old man thwarted a robbery attempt Monday by telling his attacker he had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Just before noon, police responded to a home on 5200 block of South 50th, where an 81-year-old woman said a man had knocked on her door, claimed to represent an organization and asked for a $2 donation, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The woman gave the man $2 and he started to leave -- just as her 88-year-old husband arrived home. The man pulled out a blade and demanded the husband's wallet, but fled when the husband said he was licensed to conceal-carry.

The would-be robber could have been accompanied by another man, who was waiting nearby, Spilker said. She didn't know what group the suspect had claimed to represent when asking for the donation, or whether the husband was indeed licensed to carry.

Officers are seeking video from neighbors who also might have been approached for donations. Spilker encouraged anyone with information to call the police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

