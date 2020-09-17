 Skip to main content
88-year-old Hickman woman victimized by scammers, sheriff says
88-year-old Hickman woman victimized by scammers, sheriff says

An 88-year-old Hickman woman was scammed out of $25,000 in a so-called grandparent scam, but bank employees kept it from being even worse, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said the woman's bank realized something was wrong and put a hold on her account and contacted law enforcement on Tuesday.

Wagner said the woman was told her granddaughter had been arrested in Florida and thought she was talking to her lawyer there. She already had sent $25,000 and was preparing to send another $150,000.

He said it serves as a reminder for people to be on their guard about scams like this one and to contact the relative first.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

