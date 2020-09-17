88-year-old Hickman woman victimized by scammers, sheriff says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 88-year-old Hickman woman was scammed out of $25,000 in a so-called grandparent scam, but bank employees kept it from being even worse, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said the woman's bank realized something was wrong and put a hold on her account and contacted law enforcement on Tuesday.

Wagner said the woman was told her granddaughter had been arrested in Florida and thought she was talking to her lawyer there. She already had sent $25,000 and was preparing to send another $150,000.

He said it serves as a reminder for people to be on their guard about scams like this one and to contact the relative first.

