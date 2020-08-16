85-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at hospital

85-year-old inmate dies at hospital
An 85-year-old Nebraska inmate died Saturday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Larry French was serving a six- to 18-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction in Burt County. He began his sentence in 2019 and was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, French was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Lincoln man dies in rollover crash
AVOCA — A Lincoln man died in a rollover crash near Avoca early Sunday.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the overnight crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Sunday by a passerby. Authorities said 45-year-old Tadd Balfour died after his truck entered a ditch and rolled several times.
The sheriff’s office said Balfour was thrown from his Ford F-250 pickup as it rolled off of U.S. 34 near 132nd Street.
Man dies after Omaha shooting
OMAHA — Omaha Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning.
The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday, Omaha Police said. Officers responding to the shooting found 37-year-old Larry Johnson Jr. with a gunshot wound and started performing CPR.
Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Four other people were also injured by gunfire Sunday in separate incidents, but none of those four appeared to have life-threatening injuries.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.