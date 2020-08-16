85-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

85-year-old inmate dies at hospital

An 85-year-old Nebraska inmate died Saturday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Larry French was serving a six- to 18-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction in Burt County. He began his sentence in 2019 and was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, French was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Lincoln man dies in rollover crash

AVOCA — A Lincoln man died in a rollover crash near Avoca early Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the overnight crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Sunday by a passerby. Authorities said 45-year-old Tadd Balfour died after his truck entered a ditch and rolled several times.