85-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at hospital
An 85-year-old Nebraska inmate died Saturday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Larry French was serving a six- to 18-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction in Burt County. He began his sentence in 2019 and was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, French was being treated for medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

