78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in south Lincoln, police say
78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in south Lincoln, police say

A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers responded to a house near 18th and Dakota streets around 6:25 a.m., and found the woman with life-threatening injuries, Capt. Benjamin Kopsa said. The woman was taken to a hospital and remains hospitalized.

The woman's husband is the suspect in the shooting and he was arrested following the incident, Kopsa said.

LPD is still investigating.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens

