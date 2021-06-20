78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in south Lincoln, police say

A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers responded to a house near 18th and Dakota streets around 6:25 a.m., and found the woman with life-threatening injuries, Capt. Benjamin Kopsa said. The woman was taken to a hospital and remains hospitalized.

The woman's husband is the suspect in the shooting and he was arrested following the incident, Kopsa said.

LPD is still investigating.

