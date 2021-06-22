78-year-old Lincoln woman who was shot has advanced Alzheimer's, police say

Police say they believe an 80-year-old Lincoln man shot his 78-year-old wife Sunday because she was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's.

At John Kotopka's brief afternoon court appearance, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said Janet Kotopka was critically injured and likely will not survive.

John Kotopka appeared by video from jail and was arraigned on charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the shooting at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Dakota Street.

If convicted, he could get up to 50 years on each of the charges.

Goodro requested a $500,000 percentage bond, meaning he would need to post $50,000 to be released.

Attorney John Berry Jr. argued for half that amount, saying Kotopka has lived in Lincoln since 1983 and had no criminal history prior to his arrest Sunday.

Judge Laurie Yardley ultimately agreed to the $500,000 bond, based on the seriousness of the allegations.

In an arrest affidavit, Lincoln Police Sgt. Kenneth Koziol said Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago and that her health had deteriorated to a point that she had to be monitored constantly.