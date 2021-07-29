 Skip to main content
77-year-old man who was reported missing has been found, police say
77-year-old man who was reported missing has been found, police say

The Lincoln Police Department said Thursday evening that they found the 77-year-old man who had been reported missing earlier in the day. 

The endangered missing advisory was issued just before 6 p.m., and the man was found a short time later.

Husker News