76-year-old man killed in Saturday night shooting in Lincoln

A 76-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night near 10th and E Streets, according to Lincoln police.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 900 block of E Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. When they got there, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD investigators have a suspect in custody, and there is no ongoing danger to the public. Police have not release the name of the victim because they're still working to notify family. They also haven't released the name of the suspect.

Crime scene investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to establish a timeline for the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released Monday.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.