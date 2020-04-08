76-year-old inmate serving life sentence for Omaha murder dies at hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 76-year-old prison inmate serving a life sentence out of Omaha died at a hospital shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cary Rehbein was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Rehbein was sentenced to life in prison on June 13, 1983, for breaking into Carl Fisher's Omaha apartment as a 27-year-old on Sept. 5, 1981, with the intention of robbing Fisher. He ended up striking Fisher with a hatchet, which caused his death, according to court records.

Rehbein, who later changed his name legally to Yourgos Diamantopolos, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Strimple said Rehbein was being treated for a medical condition and he is believed to have died of natural causes.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

