76-year-old inmate serving life sentence for Omaha murder dies at hospital
A 76-year-old prison inmate serving a life sentence out of Omaha died at a hospital shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cary Rehbein was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Rehbein was sentenced to life in prison on June 13, 1983, for breaking into Carl Fisher's Omaha apartment as a 27-year-old on Sept. 5, 1981, with the intention of robbing Fisher. He ended up striking Fisher with a hatchet, which caused his death, according to court records.

Rehbein, who later changed his name legally to Yourgos Diamantopolos, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Strimple said Rehbein was being treated for a medical condition and he is believed to have died of natural causes.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Prisons logo 2016
Cary Rehbein

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

