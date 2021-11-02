75-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

A 75-year-old man who was incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died at a Lincoln hospital on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Marvin Lovette had been incarcerated at the Lincoln facility since 2006 after he was sentenced to 46 to 62 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, according to a department news release.
Lovette's charges originated in Hall County.
A grand jury will investigate the 75-year-old's death. State statute requires an investigation into every in-custody death.
