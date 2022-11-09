75-year-old inmate dies in Lincoln prison

A 75-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Terry Inness, who was serving 30 to 40 years in prison out of Lancaster County, was being treated for an unknown medical condition, prison officials said Wednesday. The cause of his death is unknown.

Inness was sentenced in 2011 after pleading guilty to two counts of felony attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.