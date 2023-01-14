 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
75-year-old inmate dies at corrections facility in Lincoln

A 75-year-old inmate died Saturday while being treated at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Larry Loughry was sentenced to 18-65 years out of Buffalo County on charges that included first-degree sexual assault and five counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Loughry began serving his term March 3, 2006. His cause of death has not yet been determined, but authorities say he was being treated for a medical condition. 

Whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury conducts an investigation.

