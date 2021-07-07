 Skip to main content
74-year-old man dies at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
A 74-year-old inmate died Wednesday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

John Zalme was 44 years into a sentence issued in Lancaster County when he died from unknown causes Wednesday, according to a news release. 

Zalme was serving a sentence of 130 to 229 years for charges that included first-degree assault, using a knife to commit a felony, assault with the intent to inflict bodily injury and stabbing with the intent to kill, wound or maim. His sentence began in 1977. 

A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in the state. 

Prisons logo 2020
