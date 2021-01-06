73-year-old man knocked out and robbed walking into his Lincoln apartment, police say

A 73-year-old Lincoln man told police that someone struck him in the head from behind, knocked him out and robbed him Monday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened while he was walking into his apartment near 25th and W streets. He was unconscious for some time and woke to realize his wallet and keys were gone and called 911 just before midnight.

Spilker said police believe the robbery happened sometime between 10 and 11:30 p.m.

Officers canvassed the area, processed the scene and are asking those who live in the area to review any security video that could help them catch the thief.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.