73-year-old man knocked out and robbed walking into his Lincoln apartment, police say
A 73-year-old Lincoln man told police that someone struck him in the head from behind, knocked him out and robbed him Monday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened while he was walking into his apartment near 25th and W streets. He was unconscious for some time and woke to realize his wallet and keys were gone and called 911 just before midnight.

Spilker said police believe the robbery happened sometime between 10 and 11:30 p.m.

Officers canvassed the area, processed the scene and are asking those who live in the area to review any security video that could help them catch the thief.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

