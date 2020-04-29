71-year-old reports $50K worth of jewelry stolen from her Lincoln home

A 71-year-old Lincoln woman has reported $50,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her home near 25th and B streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said they believe someone had gotten in the woman's home through a back door and stole the necklaces and rings sometime in the last month.
The woman reported the break-in Tuesday night.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-29-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.