You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
71-year-old reports $50K worth of jewelry stolen from her Lincoln home
View Comments
editor's pick

71-year-old reports $50K worth of jewelry stolen from her Lincoln home

{{featured_button_text}}

A 71-year-old Lincoln woman has reported $50,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her home near 25th and B streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said they believe someone had gotten in the woman's home through a back door and stole the necklaces and rings sometime in the last month. 

The woman reported the break-in Tuesday night. 

Lincoln man slammed down Red Bull he'd stolen, charged at cruiser, police say
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln deck fire that caused $50K damage
3 exposed to carbon monoxide all still receiving hospital care but expected to recover, police say
Nebraska prisons report assaults on two staff, and another worker with COVID-19

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News