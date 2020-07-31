71-year-old Lincoln man reportedly lost $106K to scam, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 71-year-old Lincoln man is out $106,000 after falling victim to a scammer who claimed to be with the U.S. Treasury Department, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said between May 21 and June 2, the victim was asked to send money through Bitcoin and to leave money in a location to be picked up by an "agent."

He said he was told his Social Security number was being used for drug trafficking and to empty his accounts and give it to them so they could start new accounts for him, Spilker said.

Investigators are analyzing video, digital evidence and working on tracking the transactions. This investigation is ongoing.

