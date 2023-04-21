A 69-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Senior U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Michael Bouwens this week to the prison time, plus 10 years on supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that in May 2021, a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography was traced to a residence in Lincoln belonging to Bouwens. He was the state electrical inspector at the time.

Law enforcement got a warrant to search his home and found nearly 20,000 files that qualify as child pornography and 262 videos.

Bouwens later pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI and brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.