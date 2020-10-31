 Skip to main content
68-year-old man killed in Fremont crash
68-year-old man killed in Fremont crash

Fremont Police have identified the individual involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident Thursday night.

The vehicle initially struck the center median while driving east on 23rd Avenue. Following the collision, the vehicle veered south across the roadway before exiting the roadway, crossing East 23rd Avenue and crashing into two unattended vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Koplin Auto Care business building.

Fremont Fire and Rescue transported Meyer to the hospital, where he later died.

The accident caused more than 700 homes and businesses in Fremont to lose power for about an hour because the vehicle struck the guide wire of a power pole.

