66-year-old Lincoln man accused of threatening woman with a gun, firing shot in her direction

Police arrested a 66-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday afternoon for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun, first pointing it at her, then firing a shot in her direction.

Theodore Buford Jr. was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 1 p.m., police went to check the welfare of a 46-year-old Lincoln woman at her home near 19th and Euclid streets north of South Street.

She told police that about two weeks earlier, on the morning of Aug. 26, Buford, an acquaintance, knocked on her door with a hard object, then pointed a gun at her and fired a shot in her direction when she opened the door.

Police found a bullet hole in her wall.

Spilker said while officers were talking to the woman, Buford arrived and was arrested. She said he turned over a .22-caliber revolver.

