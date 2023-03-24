A 65-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting four girls.

Andrew Casad pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus on Thursday sentenced him to 47 to 63 years in prison on the charges, meaning he won't be eligible for parole until after serving 23½ years.

Casad would have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The investigation began in May 2021, when the parents of four girls, who ranged in age from 10 to 15, said the girls had disclosed that Casad, a family friend, had touched them inappropriately.

They described multiple occasions of abuse that had occurred over the previous four years in Lincoln, including while swimming at multiple pools in the city.

A technical issue prevented the audio and video from being broadcast on the live video conference of the sentencing intended for the victims.

