 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
64-year-old woman dies after brake failure causes collision east of Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

64-year-old woman dies after brake failure causes collision east of Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A 64-year-old Lincoln woman is dead after the brakes on a Ford pickup failed near an intersection east of the city Thursday morning, resulting in a collision, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Roberta Wimmer had been traveling north on 148th Street in her Honda Accord at around 10 a.m. Thursday when she entered the road's intersection with U.S. 34, State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said in an email to the Journal Star.

Michael Wieckhorst, 44 of Nebraska City, was driving the F-350 truck east on the highway when he collided with Wimmer's Honda, Thomas said. 

Wimmer was transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with serious injuries, where she later died, Thomas said. Wieckhorst wasn't seriously injured in the crash. 

While the collision is still under investigation, Thomas said preliminary findings indicated the Ford's brakes failed as Wieckhorst neared the intersection, leaving him unable to stop. 

Stalled train blocks roadways for five hours Tuesday
Judge moves trial for teen accused of LPD officer's killing
Lincoln man arrested after warrant turns up heroin, meth, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Western US monarch butterfly numbers grow

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News