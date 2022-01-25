64-year-old woman dies after brake failure causes collision east of Lincoln

A 64-year-old Lincoln woman is dead after the brakes on a Ford pickup failed near an intersection east of the city Thursday morning, resulting in a collision, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Roberta Wimmer had been traveling north on 148th Street in her Honda Accord at around 10 a.m. Thursday when she entered the road's intersection with U.S. 34, State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said in an email to the Journal Star.

Michael Wieckhorst, 44 of Nebraska City, was driving the F-350 truck east on the highway when he collided with Wimmer's Honda, Thomas said.

Wimmer was transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with serious injuries, where she later died, Thomas said. Wieckhorst wasn't seriously injured in the crash.

While the collision is still under investigation, Thomas said preliminary findings indicated the Ford's brakes failed as Wieckhorst neared the intersection, leaving him unable to stop.

