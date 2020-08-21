64-year-old sues governor, Lincoln and Omaha mayors and schools over coronavirus 'nonsense'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man has asked a judge for an emergency injunction to stop "all nonsense being perpetrated by the governments and organizations in the state of Nebraska" related to the current pandemic.

Richard M. Hill, on behalf of "The People of Nebraska," this week sued the state of Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts, the cities of Lincoln and Omaha and their mayors, Leirion Gaylor Baird and Jean Stothert, and Lincoln and Omaha public schools.

"There is no health emergency," Hill said in his complaint alleging the government has usurped its authority and violated the right of the people to pursue life, liberty and happiness.

He said the government has caused fear needlessly.

Hill made claims regarding effectiveness of masks and quarantining and discounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. (currently at more than 170,000), saying "people of all ages are dying all the time."

He pointed to Lincoln's low hospitalization numbers this week, which others credit to a mask mandate that went into effect here July 20, and questioned why the government is "shutting down" things like football seasons, apparently referring to the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.