64-year-old sues governor, Lincoln and Omaha mayors and schools over coronavirus 'nonsense'
64-year-old sues governor, Lincoln and Omaha mayors and schools over coronavirus 'nonsense'

A Lincoln man has asked a judge for an emergency injunction to stop "all nonsense being perpetrated by the governments and organizations in the state of Nebraska" related to the current pandemic.

Richard M. Hill, on behalf of "The People of Nebraska," this week sued the state of Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts, the cities of Lincoln and Omaha and their mayors, Leirion Gaylor Baird and Jean Stothert, and Lincoln and Omaha public schools.

"There is no health emergency," Hill said in his complaint alleging the government has usurped its authority and violated the right of the people to pursue life, liberty and happiness.

He said the government has caused fear needlessly.

Hill made claims regarding effectiveness of masks and quarantining and discounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. (currently at more than 170,000), saying "people of all ages are dying all the time."

He pointed to Lincoln's low hospitalization numbers this week, which others credit to a mask mandate that went into effect here July 20, and questioned why the government is "shutting down" things like football seasons, apparently referring to the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

"Hysteria runs the world but not this court," the 64-year-old registered Republican said.

Hill said businesses should be able to operate the same way they did before the "China virus," and asked the judge to remove "any and all restrictions put in place by the governor or any mayor in the state of Nebraska."

He has a history of asking for judicial review, suing in 2017 over the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office's denial of his handgun purchase permit because of a prior conviction and appealing a later conviction for getting caught trying to board a plane at the Lincoln Airport with a gun in his carry-on luggage. The $250 fine was affirmed by the court this week. 

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

