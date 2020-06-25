You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
64-year-old Lincoln man accused of possessing child porn
View Comments
editor's pick

64-year-old Lincoln man accused of possessing child porn

{{featured_button_text}}

Police have arrested a 64-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly possessing child pornography after a search of his apartment Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the investigation started in November when Lincoln police and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office identified an internet protocol address in Lincoln offering to share sexually explicit images and videos of children.

Robert R. Pollock

Robert R. Pollock

Bonkiewicz said police tracked the IP address to Robert R. Pollock, got a warrant to search his apartment near 25th and N streets and found a computer with sexually explicit images and videos of juveniles.

They arrested him on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Lincoln man arrested in Texas, brought back to Nebraska on first-degree sex assault allegation
Bail set at $1M for physician charged in husband's shooting death on I-80
Lincoln house for women leaving prison moves forward despite opposition

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News