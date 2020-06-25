64-year-old Lincoln man accused of possessing child porn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have arrested a 64-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly possessing child pornography after a search of his apartment Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the investigation started in November when Lincoln police and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office identified an internet protocol address in Lincoln offering to share sexually explicit images and videos of children.

Bonkiewicz said police tracked the IP address to Robert R. Pollock, got a warrant to search his apartment near 25th and N streets and found a computer with sexually explicit images and videos of juveniles.

They arrested him on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

