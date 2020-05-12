61-year-old Lincoln man looking for in-home help scammed online, police say

Police say a 61-year-old Lincoln man fell victim to an online scam while looking for someone to help him recover from a major medical issue.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the man reported Monday that he was looking online for someone to assist him at home with basic daily needs. But the person he ended up connecting with on a messaging app requested gift cards before coming to Lincoln.
He said the victim lost $705 before realizing it was a scam.
Bonkiewicz cautioned the public against sending cash, checks or credit or debit card numbers or gift cards or wiring money to anyone they don't know.
