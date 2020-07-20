You are the owner of this article.
61-year-old Lincoln man jailed for allegedly pointing shotgun at couple near 66th and O
61-year-old Lincoln man jailed for allegedly pointing shotgun at couple near 66th and O

A 61-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Friday after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at another driver's car near 66th and O streets, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they arrested Kevin Luebbe on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, fleeing to avoid arrest and obstructing a police officer.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, police went to the 100 block of South 66th Street and talked with witnesses and the victims, a 77-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, who said a man had pulled up and started yelling at them, then pointed a shotgun out the window at them.

When a witness tried to intervene, the man with the shotgun drove off.

Bonkiewicz said police found Luebbe in his vehicle in a parking lot at 66th and O but he refused their orders and drove away.

He said police caught up to him at 70th and O, where he was stopped in traffic and removed him from his vehicle. Officers found a loaded shotgun on the passenger seat.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

