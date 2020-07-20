61-year-old Lincoln man jailed for allegedly pointing shotgun at couple near 66th and O

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 61-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Friday after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at another driver's car near 66th and O streets, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they arrested Kevin Luebbe on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, fleeing to avoid arrest and obstructing a police officer.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, police went to the 100 block of South 66th Street and talked with witnesses and the victims, a 77-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, who said a man had pulled up and started yelling at them, then pointed a shotgun out the window at them.

When a witness tried to intervene, the man with the shotgun drove off.

Bonkiewicz said police found Luebbe in his vehicle in a parking lot at 66th and O but he refused their orders and drove away.

He said police caught up to him at 70th and O, where he was stopped in traffic and removed him from his vehicle. Officers found a loaded shotgun on the passenger seat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.