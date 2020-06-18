You are the owner of this article.
61-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison
Randy Harms

 Courtesy photo

A 61-year-old inmate died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Thursday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Randy Harms was serving a 45-to-60-year sentence on attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony convictions out of Custer County. He began his sentence in 2008.

He was undergoing treatment for a long-term medical condition, the department said.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation as is dictated by state law when  an inmate dies while in custody.

