 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

6 shots fired toward parked car in south Lincoln, police say

  • 0

Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in south Lincoln led officers to a damaged sedan and six spent shell casings, but no victims or suspects, according to authorities. 

Officers responded to the intersection of 12th and Arapahoe streets, at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor reported hearing five or six rounds discharged, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. 

Dog killed in house fire in Air Park
Lincoln man, 30, charged with sexual assault of woman

Police found the windshield of a nearby 2008 Chrysler 300 had been struck twice by gunfire, Vollmer said.

Officers didn't note any further property damage but found six spent .45 caliber shell casings nearby, Vollmer said. An investigation is ongoing. 

While high profile, public mass killings tend to capture the most attention, new data shows they only tell part of the story when it comes to trends in violence in America.
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The three latest developments in robotics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News