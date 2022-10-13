6 shots fired toward parked car in south Lincoln, police say

Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in south Lincoln led officers to a damaged sedan and six spent shell casings, but no victims or suspects, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the intersection of 12th and Arapahoe streets, at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor reported hearing five or six rounds discharged, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police found the windshield of a nearby 2008 Chrysler 300 had been struck twice by gunfire, Vollmer said.

Officers didn't note any further property damage but found six spent .45 caliber shell casings nearby, Vollmer said. An investigation is ongoing.