6 Nigerian nationals indicted in Nebraska for business email schemes

Prosecutors say he developed online relationships with victims to either get money directly from them or use their bank accounts to funnel money that he'd gotten fraudulently.

Between just two victims, Olorunyomi allegedly got $480,000 by pretending to be a love interest who needed help with a legitimate financial transaction.

Along with the six still sought, two others charged in the plot -- Aniyeloye and Onome Ijomone -- already have entered pleas of guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha and have been sentenced. Aniyeloye received eight years in federal prison for wire fraud; Ijomone got five years for conspiracy.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly and Kristi K. Johnson, the FBI special agent in charge of the Omaha field office, said the sophisticated cyber crimes included individual victims and businesses both in Nebraska and other states and involved electronic transfer payments or automated clearinghouse transfers.

The six face charges ranging from wire fraud and a conspiracy to commit it to identity theft and access device fraud. The charges carry possible punishments of up to 20 years and $250,000 fines.