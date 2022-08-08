 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 arrested in Lincoln after warrant turns up drugs, gun, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Police on Friday arrested six people at a house in central Lincoln after a search warrant turned up an array of drugs and a 9 mm handgun, the authorities said.

Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant around 7 p.m. Friday night at a house near 28th and Washington streets, where they found 193.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police also found 59 grams of marijuana, 23.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 194 various prescription pills and the handgun, Kocian said.

They arrested three men  Jon Hillman Jr, 48; Richard Parent, 53; Kenneth Bordeaux, 44 — on suspicion of possession of a meth with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person due to prior felony convictions.

Jon Hillman

Hillman Jr. 
Richard Parent

Parent
Kenneth Bordeaux

Bordeaux Jr. 

Hillman and Parent were also cited for possessing a firearm while violating a drug law.

Police arrested three others — including a 41-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man — on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

All six individuals were taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

