$6.4 million grant to provide 2,500 defibrillators across Nebraska

“Everyone knows, for trauma, it’s the 'golden hour,'" Anthone said. “For cardiac arrest or a heart attack, it’s 'the golden three minutes.'

"So if you can get to an individual that’s suffering a heart attack or cardiac arrest — it’s in those first three minutes, studies show, that there’s about a 75% survival rate for that individual compared to only 50% of a survival rate if it’s after three minutes. So those first three minutes are crucial.”

Representing LPD was Hellmuth, who has been teaching CPR and AED use since 1990 and wasn’t surprised by the “three minutes” statistic Anthone cited in his address to first responders. Hellmuth said the new defibrillators will lead to a "significant increase" in AED availability for individual LPD officers.

“It provides every officer that has an AED in their vehicle the ability to provide immediate life-saving aid,” Hellmuth said. “Not only can we do CPR, which all officers are trained to do, we can give immediate life-saving aid using an AED, so that there is less time of person-down to immediate medical attention.”