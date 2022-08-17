59-year-old prison inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

A 59-year-old prison inmate died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
Jack Talbitzer, who was incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, was serving a one-year sentence on delivery and possession of a controlled substance charges out of Dodge County.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Talbitzer was being treated for a medical condition, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation to review the death.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year
Sebastian's Table - September
Red Lobster - September
Valentino's - October
Praire Plate - October
Taco John's - October
Dino's - November
Nitro Burger - January
La Paloma - April
Burrito Express - April
The Parthenon - June
Rutabagas - December
Big Sal's - June
Brewsky's South - December
Boxcar BBQ - June
Juice Stop - May
Grannyweavs - June
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.