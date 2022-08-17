59-year-old prison inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

A 59-year-old prison inmate died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.

Jack Talbitzer, who was incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, was serving a one-year sentence on delivery and possession of a controlled substance charges out of Dodge County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Talbitzer was being treated for a medical condition, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation to review the death.