59-year-old Gothenburg man died in I-80 crash west of Lincoln, State Patrol says
59-year-old Gothenburg man died in I-80 crash west of Lincoln, State Patrol says

A 59-year-old Gothenburg man died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said the three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Seward County near Utica. 

He said a semitrailer driven by Michael Brunkhorst rear-ended another semi as traffic was slowing for the construction zone. The second semi then collided with a Honda CRV.

Brunkhorst was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. Westbound I-80 was closed for about three hours.

State Patrol logo 2020

