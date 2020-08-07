59-year-old Gothenburg man died in I-80 crash west of Lincoln, State Patrol says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 59-year-old Gothenburg man died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said the three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Seward County near Utica.

He said a semitrailer driven by Michael Brunkhorst rear-ended another semi as traffic was slowing for the construction zone. The second semi then collided with a Honda CRV.

Brunkhorst was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. Westbound I-80 was closed for about three hours.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.