58-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
58-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

A 58-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Tuesday morning at a Lincoln hospital.  

Michael Kirchhoff was nearly six years into a 10- to 12-year sentence for possessing 9 grams of methamphetamine at a Walmart parking lot in Lincoln.

Michael Kirchhoff

Michael Kirchhoff

Prosecutors enhanced the charge alleging he was a habitual criminal, meaning he had to serve a full 10 years before he was eligible for parole.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the cause of Kirchhoff's death has yet to be determined.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury will convene to review the investigation.

