58-year-old accused of threatening Lincoln man with knife after he told him to pick up trash

Police arrested a 58-year-old man Monday night after he allegedly held a knife to a Lincoln man's side and threatened to stab him when he asked him to pick up his trash.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the F Street Neighborhood Church at 13th and F streets just before 9 p.m.

A 41-year-old Lincoln man said he saw a man throwing garbage and yelling in the lot at the church. He told police when he asked him to pick up his trash, the stranger yelled at him and threatened his family nearby.

Spilker said the 41-year-old told police that's when the man grabbed him by the collar and held what felt like a knife to his side and said he was going to stab him. She said a witness confirmed the account.

Police found a man matching the victim's description standing in the doorway of the church, a pocketknife in his pocket.

They arrested Thomas Pulec on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

