A 56-year-old Lincoln man has been indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl that led to an overdose earlier this year.

In the indictment, Robert Vincent Harris is accused of distributing the fentanyl on Feb. 14, and possession with intent to distribute between Feb. 14 and 15.

If convicted as charged, he could get 20 years to life imprisonment on each count.

The indictment doesn't include detailed allegations. But in a search warrant filed earlier this year in state court, Lincoln police asked a judge for permission to search Harris' apartment after a 32-year-old woman overdosed Feb. 14 near the Super C at 17th and L streets.

The woman had to be revived with Narcan and told medical personnel she had just snorted a line of heroin, according to Lincoln Police Officer Forrest Dalton.

She later told police she and Harris had snorted the heroin at Harris's apartment and when they got to the Super C, it "kicked in" and she fell to the ground. The next thing she remembered was waking up in the ambulance.

She suspected the heroin had fentanyl in it.

Police contacted Harris as he was walking away from the scene. He had told a store clerk to call 911. Police seized drugs in the search of his apartment the next day, according to court records.

Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone and is available for free at eight area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com.