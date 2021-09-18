 Skip to main content
55-year-old woman killed in crash southeast of Lincoln
A 55-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured Friday night in a crash on Nebraska 2 near Rokeby Road, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 9 p.m., an eastbound car driven by 55-year-old Kimberly Haes crossed the center line and struck a westbound minivan that was driven by a 19-year-old man.

Haes was pronounced dead at the scene and all four occupants of the minivan were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said seatbelts were in use by all occupants in both vehicles, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Lancaster County Attorney has ordered an autopsy, and the crash remains under investigation.

Husker News