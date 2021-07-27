 Skip to main content
53-year-old man stabbed in Lincoln; police say it's unclear if he knew assailant
Lincoln police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen near 22nd and Q streets on Monday afternoon. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said LPD responded to the area at about 2 p.m. on Monday, finding the man with the stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, Bonkiewicz said. 

It's unclear if the man knew the assailant. Bonkiewicz said police haven't yet talked to the victim. LPD processed the scene for forensic and digital evidence, he said, and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

