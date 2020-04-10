52-year-old man who died in crash at 27th and Vine was employee at UNL East Campus dining hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 52-year-old Lincoln man died early Friday in a crash at North 27th and Vine streets, police say.

Just after 3 a.m., a Lincoln Police officer came upon single-vehicle crash involving a 2000 Ford Taurus that had been eastbound before crashing into the Moose's Tooth building.

Officer Erin Spilker said the officer summoned rescue workers and attempted life-saving measures. But when Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived, they declared the driver — identified as Ronald R. White in the accident report — dead at the scene.

White, who worked as the assistant food manager on East Campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.

Spilker said alcohol does not appear to be factor. The investigation is ongoing. The vehicle was totaled, but the building sustained only minimal damage because the car had collided with a utility pole first.

On Friday morning, news of White's death spread on campus.

Charlie Francis, senior director of housing and dining services, said "Ron White was truly part of our UNL family and he worked hard to build a sense of community among our students."