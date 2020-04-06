52-year-old man told police his roommate came at him with a shovel upset over missing alcohol

Police arrested a 57-year-old Lincoln man Friday night after he allegedly hit a man in the back of the head with a shovel.
Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent to a fight near 25th and H streets just before 8 p.m. and found a 52-year-old man bleeding from his head.
Spilker said the victim told officers that his roommate was upset over missing alcohol and came at him with a shovel. He was able to dodge a few swings but said his roommate, Michael O'Donahue, ultimately struck him in the back of the head.
Police arrested O'Donahue on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Spilker said officers recovered a flat-head shovel.
The victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital for a cut to his head and a broken rib.
