52-year-old man told police his roommate came at him with a shovel upset over missing alcohol
52-year-old man told police his roommate came at him with a shovel upset over missing alcohol

Police arrested a 57-year-old Lincoln man Friday night after he allegedly hit a man in the back of the head with a shovel.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent to a fight near 25th and H streets just before 8 p.m. and found a 52-year-old man bleeding from his head.

Spilker said the victim told officers that his roommate was upset over missing alcohol and came at him with a shovel. He was able to dodge a few swings but said his roommate, Michael O'Donahue, ultimately struck him in the back of the head. 

Police arrested O'Donahue on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Spilker said officers recovered a flat-head shovel.

The victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital for a cut to his head and a broken rib.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

