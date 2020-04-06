52-year-old man told police his roommate came at him with a shovel upset over missing alcohol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested a 57-year-old Lincoln man Friday night after he allegedly hit a man in the back of the head with a shovel.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent to a fight near 25th and H streets just before 8 p.m. and found a 52-year-old man bleeding from his head.

Spilker said the victim told officers that his roommate was upset over missing alcohol and came at him with a shovel. He was able to dodge a few swings but said his roommate, Michael O'Donahue, ultimately struck him in the back of the head.

Police arrested O'Donahue on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Spilker said officers recovered a flat-head shovel.

The victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital for a cut to his head and a broken rib.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

