50-year-old parolee arrested in connection with deadly Lincoln fight
breaking topical top story

50-year-old parolee arrested in connection with deadly Lincoln fight

A 50-year-old Lincoln parolee is in custody after a deadly fight near North 26th and Vine streets Monday afternoon.

Police say Brian Adams Sr. assaulted the 29-year-old victim with a large pole during a mutual fight in the middle of the day a block from one of the busiest intersections in town.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Jason Stille, assistant chief of operations at the Lincoln Police Department, said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Stille declined to provide the name of the man who died until family are notified.

Brian Adams Sr.

He said Adams was quickly developed as a suspect and arrested at a home in southwest Lincoln a few hours after the fight. He is being treated at a hospital for injuries suspected to have been from the fight and will be jailed when he is released.

Stille said a 911 call at 3:08 p.m. sent police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the home where a fight outside in a driveway had left the younger man injured.

When police arrived 3 minutes later, people on the scene were performing CPR. The victim was taken to the hospital, but died around 4 p.m.

"Members of our criminal investigations team and uniformed street personnel worked immediately to secure the scene and began investigating the details surrounding the incident," Stille said. 

He said there were witnesses to the fight and there could be others who police want to interview.

Stille said he did not know if the men knew one another or what the fight was about. He also didn't answer whether either of the two lived at the home.

According to prison records, Adams had just been released on parole July 30 from a six- to 10-year sentence for second-degree assault for hitting a woman in the head twice with a combination lock at 37th Street and Baldwin Avenue in 2018. 

Monday's is the sixth known suspected killing in Lincoln this year.

The first, 33-year-old James Shekie, was found dead in March. Deontae Rush, 25, of Omaha, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Shekie during a robbery.

Investigators found Carly Schaaf's remains near Pawnee Lake on June 12. The 23-year-old Lincoln woman's death was officially ruled a homicide when her death certificate emerged Oct. 7. No arrests have been announced in Schaaf's death. 

Deontae Abron, 31, died in June, days after he was shot in the face at a party that devolved into a fight. Shantrel A. Hickey has been charged with second-degree murder in Abron's death. 

Janet Kotopka, a 78-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's, was shot five days after Abron was killed. She later died at an area hospital. Her husband, John Kotopka, was charged with first-degree murder. 

Alonzo Jones, 28, was shot and killed at a Lincoln apartment complex in September. Lendell Harris, 23, turned himself in to authorities at the Lancaster County Jail in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and was later charged with manslaughter in Jones' death

