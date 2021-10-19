50-year-old parolee arrested in connection with deadly Lincoln fight

A 50-year-old Lincoln parolee is in custody after a deadly fight near North 26th and Vine streets Monday afternoon.

Police say Brian Adams Sr. assaulted the 29-year-old victim with a large pole during a mutual fight in the middle of the day a block from one of the busiest intersections in town.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Jason Stille, assistant chief of operations at the Lincoln Police Department, said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Stille declined to provide the name of the man who died until family are notified.

He said Adams was quickly developed as a suspect and arrested at a home in southwest Lincoln a few hours after the fight. He is being treated at a hospital for injuries suspected to have been from the fight and will be jailed when he is released.

Stille said a 911 call at 3:08 p.m. sent police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the home where a fight outside in a driveway had left the younger man injured.

When police arrived 3 minutes later, people on the scene were performing CPR. The victim was taken to the hospital, but died around 4 p.m.