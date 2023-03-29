A 49-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to 35 to 45 years in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Diego Carter Sr. pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and felony child abuse as part of a plea deal that amended the sex assault down from a 20-year mandatory minimum charge.

In court records, Lincoln police said on July 24, the girl's father reported to police that she had disclosed being sexually abused by Carter.

In a forensic interview, the girl described multiple assaults over a month. On one occasion, Carter gave her shots of alcohol before sexually abusing her while she was unconscious.

Police arrested him in August on the allegations.

Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sentenced Carter on Tuesday to the 35 to 45 years on the sex assault, plus one to three years on the child abuse charge.

He also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.