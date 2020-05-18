48-year-old woman with COVID-19 accused of spitting on walls at Lincoln hospital, assaulting nurse

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 48-year-old woman being treated at a Lincoln hospital for COVID-19 spit on the walls and floor, then punched a nurse, police say in a criminal case filed Friday.

Prosecutors charged Nyadak Tut of Lincoln with assault on a health care professional, a felony.

In an affidavit for Tut's arrest, Lincoln Officer Joseph Fisher said a 22-year-old nurse at CHI St. Elizabeth told police she was on duty shortly before 2 p.m. May 11 when she heard Tut begin to yell. Fisher said when the nurse went to check on her, Tut pushed a side table into her legs, then left her room without wearing a mask.

The nurse told police she followed Tut, who has COVID-19, asking her to put on a mask, but Tut refused and started spitting on the walls and floor on the fifth floor of the hospital.

When the nurse went to call security for help, Tut went up to her and punched her in the face with both fists, Fisher said.

On Thursday night, Lincoln police arrested Tut after she was medically cleared and took her to the jail. She was transported there by Midwest Medical.

