 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

48-year-old Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

  • 0

A 48-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. 

Prosecutors charged Diego Carter Sr. on Friday with first-degree sexual assault of a child. At a brief court appearance, his bond was set at $750,000.

Diego Carter Sr.

Diego Carter Sr.

In court records, Investigator Jacob McCord said on July 24, the girl's father reported to police that she had disclosed sexual abuse committed by Carter starting a month earlier. 

Carter allegedly provided the girl alcohol before the assaults, which are alleged to have occurred in Lincoln and Kansas City, Missouri. 

Police arrested him on the allegations Thursday.

Deputies arrest 21-year-old for graffiti at Hickman, defaced firearm
One killed in rollover crash near McCook
Neighbor charged with 10 felonies in connection to four murders in small Nebraska town
Police say suspect in stolen car crashed into cruiser, another car before being arrested
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China sanctions House Speaker Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News