48-year-old gets prison time for sex assault after Lincoln father finds him with teen daughter

A 48-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 14 to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Devon Whitlow was arrested six days after the girl's father arrived home at about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 to find Whitlow putting on his pants in an upstairs closet at his home, according to court records.

The father told police he saw Whitlow alongside his half-naked 15-year-old daughter.

In an interview, the girl said that she knew Whitlow, but that he had come to the house uninvited that day and asked to use the bathroom, then grabbed her by the arm and took her upstairs before sexually assaulting her.

A 15-year-old can't legally consent to sex under Nebraska law.

Whitlow ultimately pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced him Monday on the charge, plus a year to 18 months for an assault at the jail. Whitlow also will have to register as a sex offender.