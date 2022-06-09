46-year-old gets federal time for search at north Lincoln home

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges after an abandoned 911 call sent police to his north Lincoln home in 2020.
Roger Vaughn was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana after a prior conviction for a serious felony drug offense and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Nov. 1 at about 5:10 a.m., Lincoln Police officers went to check out the 911 hang-up call, which traced to a home on North 48th Street near Gladstone Street. Police didn't find an emergency but saw drug paraphernalia and smelled marijuana, so they got a search warrant.
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said the search turned up over 5 ounces of pure methamphetamine, just under an ounce of cocaine and 4 pounds of marijuana. They also found four shotguns, two rifles and three pistols.
