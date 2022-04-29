 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

45-year-old woman reports being robbed after seeking ride in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A 45-year-old woman told police she was robbed Thursday night after accepting a ride from a friend of a friend.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said police responded to the report shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 15th and South streets.

Even stronger storms possible Friday night in Lincoln, elsewhere
Bellevue woman, dog found dead in home

The woman told police when she asked a friend for a ride from Lincoln to David City, the friend directed her to a man she didn't know. During the drive, he displayed a knife and a revolver and demanded she turn over her phone and luggage.

The victim's loss was estimated at $700.

Vollmer said the investigation is ongoing.

Republican candidates for county treasurer tout knowledge of office, financial training
New Afghan refugees adapt to a strange land: Nebraska
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankans hold national strike over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News