45 booked into jail overnight in connection to Lincoln protests, most for failure to disperse

Gaylor Baird had issued a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon that started at 8 p.m. and ended 6 a.m. Monday. The Nebraska National Guard helped law enforcement trying to enforce the curfew and keep Sunday's protests over the death of George Floyd from devolving into the violence and vandalism that marred two previous nights.

During the curfew, only people who had to go to work, seek medical attention or support law enforcement were allowed on public streets or to gather in public spaces. Many businesses made the decision to close early Sunday.

Wagner said at dark, after the curfew was in place in Lincoln, cars of people with hard hats on who brought water and gallons of milk started showing up "to do battle," preparing for a riot, not a protest.

"This was pretty unprecedented," he said. "I've been in law enforcement for 44 years, and I've not seen this level of violence toward police officers or to our government facilities. It's concerning. I worry about the safety of our officers and deputies and troopers and National Guard members. I worry about the safety of the protesters."

Wagner said the big challenge was to plan for Monday night and the rest of the week "to see what, if anything, as far as staffing needs overnight might require."